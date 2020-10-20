1/
Thomas Gary Pifer
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADRIAN - Thomas Gary Pifer, 76, of Adrian died Thursday evening, Oct. 15, 2020, at the Lenawee Medical Care Facility while under the loving care of Hospice of Lenawee.

Born Aug. 5, 1944, he was the son of Victor A. and Gertrude J. (Bancroft) Pifer. Tom is survived by his son, Eric Pifer and siblings, Martin (Lynn) Pifer and Victoria (Larry) Reichenbaugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Macklyn Pifer.

All services are private and have been entrusted to the Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee.

Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wagley Funeral Home
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wagley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved