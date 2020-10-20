ADRIAN - Thomas Gary Pifer, 76, of Adrian died Thursday evening, Oct. 15, 2020, at the Lenawee Medical Care Facility while under the loving care of Hospice of Lenawee.
Born Aug. 5, 1944, he was the son of Victor A. and Gertrude J. (Bancroft) Pifer. Tom is survived by his son, Eric Pifer and siblings, Martin (Lynn) Pifer and Victoria (Larry) Reichenbaugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Macklyn Pifer.
All services are private and have been entrusted to the Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee.
