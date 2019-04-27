|
BLISSFIELD - Thomas "Sawdust" J. Miller, age 81, of Blissfield died on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Tom was one of eight children, born to Cletus J. and Alice L. (Marvin) Miller on July 12, 1937, in Berkey, Ohio. He was a 1955 graduate of Metamora High School and went on to proudly serve his country with the United States Army from 1956-59. Tom was married on Jan. 14, 1961, to his beloved "Stardust," Sharon A. Duncan, at Blessed Sacrament in Toledo, Ohio. She survives.
He owned and operated Yankee Home Improvement for many years and worked as a maintenance supervisor in public housing for the Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority (LMHA) before retiring. Tom was a faithful member of Light of Christ Catholic Parish and St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Blissfield where he served as a member of the Knights of Columbus and past member of the church council. He and his wife, Sharon, enjoyed camping and square dancing in earlier years.
In addition to his wife, Sharon, Tom is survived by his children, Lisa Culver of Blissfield, Christopher (Kim) Miller of Findlay, Ohio, and John Miller of Sylvania, Ohio; two brothers, Karl Miller of Alvordton, Ohio, and Floyd "Steve" Miller of Ohio; two sisters, Rosemary (Ron) Almendinger of Tampa, Fla., and Janet Foxe of Napoleon, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers, Cletus, Jr., Daniel and Charles Miller.
The funeral liturgy will be offered at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Light of Christ Parish, Blissfield, with Fr. Jeff Poll and Fr. Vincent Van Doan co-celebrating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Blissfield, with full military rites conducted by the Blissfield American Legion Post #325. Visitation for Tom will be from 2 until 8 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, with a Scripture Service at 7 p.m., at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. Visitation will also take place on Tuesday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church before the funeral liturgy.
You may send online condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or to Sharon Miller to be used accordingly. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019