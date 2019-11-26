Home

Thomas Jack Tonneberger


1927 - 2019
Thomas Jack Tonneberger Obituary
TECUMSEH - Thomas Jack Tonneberger, of Tecumseh, passed away Nov. 26, 2019.

Jack, age 92, was born Aug. 18, 1927, in Tecumseh to Doris (Welch) and Albert Tonneberger. He attended Tecumseh High School, The University of Michigan, Toledo University and Ohio University. He received a Bachelor and Master degree from the University of Michigan. His training was in music and education. Many early working years were spent in Toledo as a church organist and music director. He was teacher and counselor at Onsted Community Schools and a counselor at Sylvania City Schools, Ohio. Music was always an important part of Jack's interest and activity.

Organization memberships have included national and local education associations, University of Michigan Alumni, American Radio Relay League, Adrian Amateur Radio Club, American Guild of Organists, Phi Mu Alpha music fraternity and various church and community service groups.

Jack is survived by his nephew, James A. Tonneberger; niece, Carolyn Tonneberger Crane; great nephews, Chadwick James and Lucas James Tonneberger and long-time friend and companion, Ralph McClain. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services and entombment will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania. Arrangements are by the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Nov. 27, 2019
