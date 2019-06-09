|
|
BRITTON - Thomas Jay Tucker, 69, of Britton and Punta Gorda, Fla., went to heaven on May 12, 2019.
Tom was born in Tecumseh on Aug. 10, 1949, to Elwood and Dorothy (Hoagland) Tucker. Tom was married to Diana (Schroeder). They enjoyed 51 years together. He graduated from Britton High School in 1968.
Tom retired from Georgia Pacific and was employed at Walmart in Punta Gorda and Saline. He was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. He was also involved in Boy Scouts, FFA, 4-H, Ridgeway Township Fire Department and was a board member of the Lazy Lagoon HOA. Farming was his lifelong passion.
Tom is survived by his wife, Diana; children, Bradley (Kathleen), Eric (Ryan Larson) and Michelle Tucker; grandchildren, Andrew, Gaige, Marley and Owen; his father, Elwood; and sister, Tamara (Sam) Holt. Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, with services to follow at 11 a.m., at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 9950 Ridge Highway, Britton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Ridgeway Township Fire Department or Lazy Lagoon Beautification.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 9 to June 10, 2019