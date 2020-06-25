BRITTON - Thomas Joseph "TK" Komon, age 74, of Britton passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital.
He was born Jan. 25, 1946, in Detroit, the son of the late Charles and Anne (Prochaska) Komon.
A 1963 graduate of Britton Macon High School, he was a member of their 1963 state basketball championship team. Tom proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. When he returned home, he worked alongside his dad and brother in the family business, Komon Masonry.
Tom was an active member of the Britton American Legion Post No. 155 and celebrated over 50 years as a Legion member. He belonged to the 40 and 8 in Adrian. He was a member of Light of Christ Parish in Deerfield, singing in their choir, and was a 50-year member of the Knights of Columbus.
Tom volunteered with his brother Chuck for 20 years coaching fourth, fifth and sixth grade basketball, a program which was really rewarding for him. He was the coach for the Dundee Products women's softball team, an avid U of M football fan and a member of the Red Wing Forum Club.
He enjoyed working the Adrian College hockey games for the past 20 years. Tom's passion in life was playing his button box, he loved playing for parties, weddings, at nursing homes and being a part of Millie's Polka Band. Tom was given the honor of being inducted into the Michigan Polka Hall of Fame.
Tom is survived by his sisters, Mary Anne (Gary) Mueller of Deerfield and Terry Starkey of Tecumseh; nephews and nieces, Tom (Yvonne) Mueller, Sheila Webb and Joe (Valerie) Starkey, Shelby (Dylan) Fuller, Liam, Jaxxon, Hanna (Michael Skelton) Webb, Nick and Noah Webb, Phillip (Megan) Woeste-Mueller, Katie Mueller, Nathan Mueller, Sarah Starkey, Christine (Josh), Willow, Tabitha (Jeff), Miles and Logan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Chuck, and a nephew, Phillip Mueller.
In accordance to Tom's wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering for Tom and his nephew Phillip Mueller will be from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday for Tom and Phil at St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Deerfield with the Rev. Jeffrey Poll officiating with military honors under the auspices of the Britton American Legion Post No. 155.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family for future designation. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.