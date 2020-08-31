ADRIAN - Thomas Luther Bovee, age 74, of Adrian passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his home.
He was born on July 4, 1946, in Petersburg to Calvin and Dorothy (Roberts) Bovee. He was a 1964 graduate of Summerfield High School. He married Wanda Lou Woerner on July 16, 1966, in Tecumseh, and she survives. Tom had been employed for Peerless Gear, retiring in 1993. After retirement, Tom began cooking and selling Bavarian Roasted Almonds. He was an avid bowler and golfer.
In addition to his wife, Wanda, he is survived by two daughters, Gina Mills and Darci Bovee, both of Adrian; stepson, Brent (Katina) Woerner of Adrian; a brother, Russell (Linda) Bovee of Addison; four grandchildren, Dylan and Grace Woerner and Chelsea and Shayla Mills; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
Visitation for Tom will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. A graveside service will follow the visitation on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lenawee Humane Society. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.