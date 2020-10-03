BLISSFIELD - Thomas Edmund Mallory, age 85, of Blissfield passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at the ProMedica Goerlich Center in Sylvania, Ohio.
Tom was born Sept. 11, 1935, in Lansing to Gerald and Ruth (Finch) Mallory. Tom graduated from Blissfield High School in 1953 and Michigan State University in 1956.
Tom served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Illinois, Alabama and Germany and was discharged on June 15, 1960. On Jan. 28, 1984, Tom married Phyllis (Coomer), and she survives.
Tom worked for General Motors until his retirement in 1998. Tom served on the Blissfield Township Fire Department for 32 years, retiring in November 2000. Tom was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Blissfield. Tom belonged to the Blissfield Golf League and secured a hole-in-one on July 9, 2006.
Tom was also a proud member of the American Legion Post 325 in Blissfield.
Surviving is his wife, Phyllis Mallory of Blissfield; a son, Brian (Denise) Mallory of Blissfield; stepchildren; Gary (Lori Kopke) Coomer, Jodi (Branden Gleckler) Truckor and Lori (Ronald) Welty; 18 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Also surviving Tom is Patricia Tagsold, mother of his children.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two daughters, Connie Nine and Barbara Cambal.
Visitation for Tom will be held on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield, with a walk through from the Blissfield Fire Department at 6:30 p.m. and a walk through from the Blissfield American Legion Post 325 at 7 p.m.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield, with the Rev. Gunsoo Jung officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery, Blissfield.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks are required.
Memorial contributions in Tom's memory may be made to the Blissfield Township Firefighters Association or the First United Methodist Church in Blissfield. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.