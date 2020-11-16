1/1
Thomas "Mike" McCann
TECUMSEH - Thomas "Mike" McCann, age 79, passed away on Nov. 11, 2020.

Mike was a 1957 graduate of Tecumseh High School. He went on to work for over 30 years at the Ford Motor Company, Rawsonville Plant.

He married Marlene Jackson of Palmyra in 1998. She survives.

He is also survived by his four children, Chelly (Marty) Winkler, Christopher McCann, Kim McCann and Ann (Eric) Maring; stepdaughter, Jennifer Baareman; as well as 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Mike was a dedicated member of Civitan of Lenawee as well as the American Red Cross.

According to his wishes, he will be cremated and a service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
