Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
504 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-2941
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
504 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:30 PM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
504 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Hudson, MI
View Map
Thomas R. Janik Sr.


1938 - 2019
Thomas R. Janik Sr. Obituary
HUDSON - Thomas R. Janik, Sr., age 81, of Hudson passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon, Ohio.

He was born on April 29, 1938, in Detroit, the son of Stanley T. and Anna T. (Turczin) Janik. He graduated from Hudson High School in 1956. Tom married Maureen M. Murray on June 4, 1966, in London, England. She preceded him in death on Feb. 8, 2018. Together they traveled the world as Tom served his country in the Air Force. He retired after 27 plus years and then worked as a corrections officer for 25 years before retiring. Tom was an active community member and dedicated family man.

Tom is survived by his two children, Thomas (Alissa) Janik, Jr. of Osseo and Anna Janik of Fayette; six grandchildren, Alexandria (Derek), Kaitlin, Arianna, Joseph, Vanessa and Brandon; six great-grandchildren, Thomas, Adelyn, Sadie, Frankie, Audrey and Aurelius; sister-in-law, Esther Janik of Hudson; and numerous nieces, nephews and numerous other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and brother, Frank Janik.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson with the Rev. Todd Koenigsknecht officiating. Military honors will follow at the church by the American Legion Hannan-Colvin Post #180 of Hudson. Cremation will follow. Interment at Fort Custer National Cemetery in Battle Creek is being planned in April 2020.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Memorials in Tom's name are suggested to Sacred Heart Catholic School or the Knights of Columbus Council #3221. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
