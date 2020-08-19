ADRIAN - Thomas Soto, age 97, of Adrian passed away on Aug. 14, 2020.
He was born Sept. 22, 1922, to Pablo and Paulina Soto in San Marcos, Texas. On Nov. 3, 1943, Thomas married Juanita Solis in Baton Rouge, La.
Thomas attended and was a founding member of La Iglesia Bautista Christiana since 1946. He worked for Garity Manufacturing for 10 years and Signpress Company/Dick Blick Company in Adrian, and Galesburg, Ill., as a machine builder for 32 years.
Thomas enjoyed listening to music, gardening, spending time with family and making hot sauce. When Thomas retired he became a member of a group that helped the needy in Mexico. They made numerous trips to Mexico to distribute staples and to provide funds for church buildings, wells and orphanages.
Thomas was also a World War II Veteran. He was inducted into the U.S. Army on Nov. 24, 1942. His Military Ocupational Specialty (MOS) was Heavy Machine Gunner 605. He was made a member of the 411 Infantry Regiment, out of Camp Claiborne Louisiana, which was assigned to the 103 Infantry Division at Camp Claiborne. The 411 Infantry Regiment campaign participation credit were Rhineland, Ardennes-Alsace and Central Europe.
Thomas was awarded Two Battle Stars, Good Conduct Medal and The National Defense Medal.
Thomas is survived by three sons, Pedro T. Soto of Winter Haven, Fla.,, David (Elizabeth) Soto and Juan (Gloria) Soto both of Adrian; three sisters, Hilaria Rincon, Mary Martinez and Margarita (Guadalupe) DeLeon; one brother, Pedro P. (Margaret) Soto; eight grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita; daughter, Frances Edmond; three sisters, Reyes Moreno, Francis Valdez and Esperanza Trevino; and three brothers; Agaptio Soto, Maximo Soto and Guadalupe Soto.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, with the Rev. Doug Leith officiating. Burial will follow in Lenawee County Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh with Military Honors performed by the Adrian VFW Post No. 1584 Honor Guard Team.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. and also on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.