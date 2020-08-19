1/1
Thomas Soto
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADRIAN - Thomas Soto, age 97, of Adrian passed away on Aug. 14, 2020.

He was born Sept. 22, 1922, to Pablo and Paulina Soto in San Marcos, Texas. On Nov. 3, 1943, Thomas married Juanita Solis in Baton Rouge, La.

Thomas attended and was a founding member of La Iglesia Bautista Christiana since 1946. He worked for Garity Manufacturing for 10 years and Signpress Company/Dick Blick Company in Adrian, and Galesburg, Ill., as a machine builder for 32 years.

Thomas enjoyed listening to music, gardening, spending time with family and making hot sauce. When Thomas retired he became a member of a group that helped the needy in Mexico. They made numerous trips to Mexico to distribute staples and to provide funds for church buildings, wells and orphanages.

Thomas was also a World War II Veteran. He was inducted into the U.S. Army on Nov. 24, 1942. His Military Ocupational Specialty (MOS) was Heavy Machine Gunner 605. He was made a member of the 411 Infantry Regiment, out of Camp Claiborne Louisiana, which was assigned to the 103 Infantry Division at Camp Claiborne. The 411 Infantry Regiment campaign participation credit were Rhineland, Ardennes-Alsace and Central Europe.

Thomas was awarded Two Battle Stars, Good Conduct Medal and The National Defense Medal.

Thomas is survived by three sons, Pedro T. Soto of Winter Haven, Fla.,, David (Elizabeth) Soto and Juan (Gloria) Soto both of Adrian; three sisters, Hilaria Rincon, Mary Martinez and Margarita (Guadalupe) DeLeon; one brother, Pedro P. (Margaret) Soto; eight grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.

Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita; daughter, Frances Edmond; three sisters, Reyes Moreno, Francis Valdez and Esperanza Trevino; and three brothers; Agaptio Soto, Maximo Soto and Guadalupe Soto.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, with the Rev. Doug Leith officiating. Burial will follow in Lenawee County Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh with Military Honors performed by the Adrian VFW Post No. 1584 Honor Guard Team.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. and also on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved