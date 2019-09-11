|
|
PHILIPPINES - Timothy A. Lawhead, age 59, passed away on Sept. 6, 2019, in Compostela Valley in the Philippines.
He is survived by his children, Rachel (Chad) Coulter of Adrian and son, Scott Lawhead, of Alabama, and five grandchildren.
Memorial services for Timothy will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Adrian. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019