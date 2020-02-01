|
DEARBORN - Timothy D. Walling, age 75, died Nov. 16, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Maria for more than 41 years and is survived by his son, John Pendergast, and his wife, Janet. He was preceded in death by his father, Erwin B. Walling; his mother, Ethel M. Walling; and his sister, Betty J. Rochefort.
Tim was born on June 25, 1944, in Dearborn, Mich. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in both active and reserve roles. He began a career at the Ford Motor Company at the age of 19 as an hourly employee and worked his way up to a salaried engineer position before retiring after 30 years from a job he truly loved.
Tim was a great father and family man, and was close with so many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends. Many considered Tim to be a surrogate father figure and he celebrated in their success and accomplishments.
He was a social and energetic man who was involved in automobile restoration for the majority of his life. He painstakingly and meticulously restored many antique and classic cars for himself and others and was a member of the Naples Marco Antique Automobile Club of America for many years. Tim was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, water and winter sports, especially snowmobiling.
He was a third generation Mason and Shriner and ardent support of the Shriners Hospitals for children and the St. Jude Children Research Hospital.
Tim will always be remembered as a mentor and friend to many. His sharp mind, clever wit and generous heart will be missed by all.
A celebration of Tim's life will be scheduled for a later date. All are welcome to attend.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020