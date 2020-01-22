Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy F. Bennett


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy F. Bennett Obituary
ADRIAN - Timothy F. Bennett, age 61 of Adrian, passed away on Jan. 20, 2020.

He was born on Jan. 3, 1959, in Adrian, to Archer and Priscilla (Butler) Bennett. He was a graduate of Adrian High School. He worked for Wagain Inc/Domino's Pizza in Adrian for 30 years. Tim was extremely knowledgeable in military history associated with WWI, WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. He enjoyed listening, collecting, and studying Rock music from the early 1960's through the 1990's, watching the Detroit Tigers and spending time with his dogs, Sadie and Potolo.

Tim is survived by his siblings, Michael (Rita) Bennett of Adrian, James Thomas Bennett of Ferndale, Elizabeth Rhodes of Oklahoma, Mary (Dale) Lee of Gulliver, Mich., and Jayne (Gilbert Sr.) Nieto of Adrian; 11 nieces and nephews; 20 great-nieces and great-nephews; and one great-great-nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service for Tim will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at 3 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with Deacon John Crowley officiating.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be may be given to the Lenawee Humane Society or to the . Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -