ADRIAN - Timothy F. Bennett, age 61 of Adrian, passed away on Jan. 20, 2020.
He was born on Jan. 3, 1959, in Adrian, to Archer and Priscilla (Butler) Bennett. He was a graduate of Adrian High School. He worked for Wagain Inc/Domino's Pizza in Adrian for 30 years. Tim was extremely knowledgeable in military history associated with WWI, WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. He enjoyed listening, collecting, and studying Rock music from the early 1960's through the 1990's, watching the Detroit Tigers and spending time with his dogs, Sadie and Potolo.
Tim is survived by his siblings, Michael (Rita) Bennett of Adrian, James Thomas Bennett of Ferndale, Elizabeth Rhodes of Oklahoma, Mary (Dale) Lee of Gulliver, Mich., and Jayne (Gilbert Sr.) Nieto of Adrian; 11 nieces and nephews; 20 great-nieces and great-nephews; and one great-great-nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service for Tim will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at 3 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with Deacon John Crowley officiating.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be may be given to the Lenawee Humane Society or to the . Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020