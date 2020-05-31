Timothy J. Vanpelt
1962 - 2020
ADRIAN - Timothy J. Vanpelt, age 57, of Adrian passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania.

He was born June 8, 1962, in Lansing to Sharon Boyd and Byron Vanpelt and graduated from Crystal Lake High School. On May 1, 2019, Tim married Tommie Peterson, and she survives.

Most recently Tim worked for Plastic Omnium in Adrian for 15 years. He enjoyed classic cars as well as sports cars and was an avid Detroit Lions fan. Tim always looked forward to boating in the summer and watching sunsets. He loved his dog, Pinny.

In addition to his wife Tommie, Tim is survived by his mother, Sharon (Michael) Broggie of Prescott, Ariz.; stepson Raymon (Brittney Stover) Peterson and her son, Owen; stepbrothers, Stephen (Jeunette) Broggie and Michael (Sharon) Broggie, Jr.; mother-in-law, Bea Peterson; and sister-in-law Pam (Stan) Easler.

A memorial Celebration of Life gathering will take place Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2020, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian.

Contributions in memory of Tim are suggested to Lenawee Humane Society. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wagley Funeral Home
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
