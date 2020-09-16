1/1
Timothy Joel "TJ" Van Valkenburg
1984 - 2020
HUDSON - Timothy Joel (TJ) Van Valkenburg, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

TJ was born on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 1984, the youngest son of Pastor Bill and Rosalyn Van Valkenburg. He grew up living in Seneca and graduated from Morenci High School in the Class of 2003, and he took great pride in owning V Squared Construction.

He married the love of his life, Lydia Hill, on the Hillsdale College campus on Sept. 17, 2011, and she survives.

Besides his wife, he leaves behind his two precious daughters, Payton and Blake; his parents; two brothers, Billy (Aumend Cunningham) and Andy (Desiree) and his beloved in-laws, Sam and Christine Hill.

Visitation for Tim will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Faith Baptist Church in Adrian. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the Faith Baptist Church in Adrian, 3625 Hunt Road, Adrian Michigan, 49221, with his dad the Rev. Bill Van Valkenburg officiating.

A private burial will be in Packard Cemetery.

Please view the complete obituary for Tim and send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions in Tim's memory may be made to his daughters. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Hudson.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-3481
