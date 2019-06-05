|
ONSTED - Timothy M. Kuhn, age 60, of Onsted, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at his home.
He was born on July 29, 1958, in Hudson, the son of Bernard "Bub" and Delilah "Mickey" (McNair) Kuhn. Tim graduated from Hudson Area High School in 1976. He married Leta L. Schultz on Aug. 15, 1998, in Springville, Mich. She survives. Tim worked at Hardwoods of Michigan for more than 35 years. He spent 13 years driving truck and the last 22 years as the maintenance man. Tim loved being a grandpa and helping his children with do-it-yourself home projects. He also enjoyed working on tractors and playing softball. He was a good guy and will be dearly missed.
Surviving besides his wife, Leta Kuhn, are his two children, Robert (Brittany) Kuhn of Cement City and Lacey (Neo Austin) Kuhn of Jackson; four grandchildren, Sheranna Wilson, Gavin Baugh, Sherman Wilson IV and Jase Kuhn; two sisters, Bonnie (Mike) Hayes of Jackson and Linda (Fred) Smith of Blissfield; and several other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Casey Lynn Kuhn; three sisters, Betty Frantz, Joyce Wetzel and Nancy Stephens; and a nephew, Matthew Smith.
Funeral services for Tim will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Gateway Community Church in Onsted, with Pastor Tom McMichael officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Dunn Chapel, Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Onsted.
Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences and words of comfort may be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 5 to June 6, 2019