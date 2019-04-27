|
ADRIAN -?Tina Louise Johnson, age 70, of Adrian passed away April 26, 2019.
She was born June 14, 1948, in Adrian, the daughter of Joseph and Velma (Beavers) Barron. She is survived by her husband, John Johnson; her children, Brian Johnson and Brandi (Jay) Bates; grandchildren, Angeline (Kyle) Pratt, Christian Austin, Madison Young, Mackenzie Schuch, Tyler Bates, Riley Bates and Mayce Bates; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Williams, Jayce Williams, Kyden Pratt and Brooklynn Pratt; Rana Moore, who was like a daughter; one brother, Edward Barron; uncle, Edward Beavers; niece, Heidi (Roger) Yatzek; nephew, Roderick Merrick; and a sister-in-law, Anna Barron. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Sherry Merrick; and one brother, Joseph Barron.
Tina was loved by many and loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed decorating for the holidays and blowing bubbles on her balcony.
A viewing and visitation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Cremation will follow. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019