ANGOLA, Ind. - Tina Marie Whelan, age 55, of Angola, Ind., passed away on Jan. 2, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Ind.
She was born on Oct. 3, 1964, in Tecumseh to Larry and Claudia (Wilson) Whelan. Tina worked at various hospitals as an LPN for over 10 years.
In addition to her parents, Tina is survived by three sons, Josh, Kai and Taylor Gestwite, all of Adrian; one grandson, Barrack; one sister, Tonya (Bruce) Bowers; three stepsisters, Linda (Gary) Harper, Laura (Scott) Hedges and Lisa (Brian) Richardson; and one niece, Alexis Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents and her beloved cat, Fred.
Cremation has taken place and there will not be any services.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020