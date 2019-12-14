|
|
TIPTON - Thomas M. Kish, age 73, of Tipton passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born Sept. 7, 1946, in Tecumseh, the son of the late Gaza Michael and Virginia Louise (Retter) Kish. He was born again into God's Kingdom of Grace through holy baptism on Nov. 3, 1946. Tom made his solemn vow of confirmation on June 12, 1960. On July 7, 2007, at the Ridgeway Church of the Nazarene he married Luanna "Cookie" E. Smith, and she survives.
Tom proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers during the Vietnam War. After 40 years he retired from Ford Motor Company in 2016. He was a member of the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tecumseh and the Tecumseh . Tom was an avid ham radio operator and a classic car enthusiast. He loved the outdoors and enjoying hunting and fishing. He loved animals, working the land through farming, gardening and herbs.
Besides his wife, Luanna "Cookie," he is survived by his daughters, Leta Marie Kish of Dallas, Texas, and Amanda Renee Kish of Mesquite, Texas; two stepsons, William Southard Smith of Tecumseh and Michael Joseph Julian Smith of Tipton; two sisters, Katherine Kish of Clover, S.C., and Deborah Kish of Woodstock, Md.; one brother, James Kish of Tecumseh; and two grandchildren, Dailyn McAdoo and Cherish Clemmons.
Visitation for Tom will be on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tecumseh. A memorial service will be on Monday at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor William Finn officiating with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Military honors will follow the service under the auspices of American Legion Post #34 and Post #4187.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019