SHREWSBURY, Mass. - Tracy J. (Napier) Moyer, 51, of Shrewsbury, Mass., passed away unexpectedly at her residence early morning on Wednesday, Dec. 2, after recently surviving breast cancer.
She was born on Jan. 25, 1969, at Bixby Hospital in Adrian, the daughter of John and Sharon (Baker) Napier.
Growing up in Michigan, she was active in Blue Birds and Camp Fire, receiving her 12-year pin. She attended Lenawee Vo-Tech and was a Diamondette, graduating from Blissfield High School in 1988.
She worked as a childcare provider in several locations, including Omaha, Tecumseh and Ypsilanti.
She married her beloved husband, David E. Moyer on May 7, 1994, in Petersburg. Blessed with two sons, Keith and Aaron, she and her husband moved to Framingham, and later to Shrewsbury, Mass.
A loving and dedicated homemaker, she was actively involved with the school programs, Special Olympics and health/fitness/exercise programs, making many friends along the way. She enjoyed being with family and friends, traveling, baking, her cats, house plants, celebrating the holidays and being in the community.
Tracy leaves her husband David E. Moyer; sons Keith and Aaron Moyer; her father John?Napier; sisters Tammy Rayle and her husband Joe; Tina Taulker and her husband David, and ?brother Timothy Napier and his wife Tina.
She is also survived by nieces and nephews, Russell Rayle, Callie Ann Rayle, Matthew Napier, Sierra Reyna, John Schafer, Jason Napier, Jodi (Taulker) Iffland, David Moyer, Daniel Moyer, Drew Moyer and Jacob Moyer, as well as being a great-aunt to over 16 others.
Tracy was predeceased by her mother, Sharon Napier.
Visitation will be held in Massachusetts at the Chiampa Funeral Home (www.chiampafuneralhome.com
) in Shrewsbury on Tuesday, Dec. 8. An additional visitation will be held at the Wagley Funeral Home-Tagsold Chapel in Blissfield on Friday, Dec. 11, from noon until 2 p.m. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Blissfield.
Flowers welcomed, or in lieu of flowers, donations in Tracy's honor may be made to Shrewsbury Special Needs Program, c/o Shrewsbury Town Hall, 100 Maple Avenue, Shrewsbury MA 01545.
Following the Governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of five years old or those who cannot medically tolerate. For those unable to be present, a live streaming of the service will be accessible from Tracy's tribute wall on www.WagleyFuneralHome.com
, where a link to view the recording will be available for 90 days.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.