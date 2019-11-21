|
|
CLAYTON - Trevor Davis, age 26, of Clayton passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 18, 2019.
He was born on Oct. 23, 1993, in Adrian to Chad Davis and Vallirie Waltz. He married Cassandra Castillo on Aug. 24, 2012, and she survives. Trevor worked for Doan Concrete as a truck driver and train operator.
In addition to his wife, Cassandra, and his parents, Chad (Becky) Davis and Vallirie (Wesley) Blaker, Trevor is survived by his two children, Adalyn and Cooper Davis of Clayton; five sisters, Christina (Ryan) Webster of Weston, Carollyn Davis of Morenci, April (Michael) Mossing of Morenci, Jasmine Dillard of Richmond, Va., and Emily (Wayne) Warren of Adrian; three brothers, Brian Wilt of Dixon, Ill., Jake (Jennifer) Blaker of Morenci and Jarrett Keller of Morenci; two grandmothers, Pat Waid and Sandra Davis; special uncle, Jeff (Linda) Davis; best friend, Aaron Kane; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandpa, Ivan Davis, and grandmother, Wilma Waltz.
Visitation for Trevor will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Bill Ellenwood officiating. Burial will be in Medina Village Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019