Anderson Funeral Home
1448 Short St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
517-424-1848
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
1448 Short St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
Troy Alan Stern


1971 - 2019
Troy Alan Stern Obituary
TECUMSEH - Troy Alan Stern, age 48, of Tecumseh died Aug. 28, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 4, 1971, in Tecumseh to Jerome and Linda (Davis) Stern. On April 5, 2010, he married Nicole in Sieverville, Tenn., and she survives. Troy had been employed by the Tecumseh Police Department for 24 years and as police chief for 8 1/2 years, retiring in May 2019. He enjoyed fishing and watching sports. In addition to his wife, Nicole, he is survived by his children, Dylan Stern of Clinton, Baylee Stern of Tecumseh, Savanah Pizana of Tecumseh, and Gage Stern of Tecumseh; his father, Jerome Stern of Saline; his mother, Linda Stern of Tecumseh; and a brother, Scott Davis of Columbus, Ohio. He was preceded in death by all of his grandparents.

At Troy's request, cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held. A public gathering will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital for Children and the . Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
