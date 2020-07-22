1/1
Vennette Jorden
1926 - 2020
KIRKSVILLE, Missouri - Vennette Jorden, age 94 of Kirksville, Mo., formerly of Sand Creek went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2020, at The Pines Nursing Home in Kirksville, Mo.

She was born July 2, 1926, in Pittsburgh, Pa., to Grover and Edith (Callender) Hoff. On July 17, 1951, she married Richard Jorden. He preceded her in death on Dec. 22, 1998.

Vennette had been employed at the Big Boy Restaurant in Adrian for 22-and-a-half years. She had been a member of the Sand Creek Community Church where her husband had been the minister for 43-and-a-half years, a member of the Ladies Aide Society, was an active choir member and taught Bible School and Adult Sunday School. She had been a teacher's aide at Sand Creek Elementary School helping with the kindergarten class.

Vennette is survived by three daughters, Rebecca Ann (Ronald) Underwood of Grand Rapids, Sally Lynn (David) Fuller of Manteca, Calif., and Nancy Sue (Barry) Sullivan of Powell, Tenn.; two sons, Steven Mark (Patricia) Jorden of Kirksville, Mo., and Paul Richard (Judy) Jorden of Broomfield, Colo.; one sister, Penelope Hansen of Rapid City, S.D.; 13 grandchildren, Noel and Courtney Jorden, Nathan and Brandon Sullivan, Caleb, Ben, and Jeremy Jorden, Christine and William Fuller, Julie, Curtis, Elyse and Karen Underwood.

In addition to her husband, Richard, she was preceded in death by her parents, and two sisters, May Rump and Bessie Gallagher and son-in-law, David Denney.

Visitation for Vennette will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Private funeral services will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Sand Creek Community Church. A graveside service will be in Sand Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Jamie Driskill officiating.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sand Creek Community Church or to Gideon's Bible. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 22, 2020
One of God's great gifts to this world. What a fine person and warm individual she was. Sand Creek was blessed.
Bruce K. Packard
Neighbor
