JACKSON - Vergene "Jean" (Smith) Cole died peacefully at home on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, surrounded by her children.
She was born on July 18, 1931, to Clifford and Mabel Lougheed. Jean (as she was known) graduated from Adrian High School in 1949. Jean lived 40 years of her life in Adrian where she was a church organist. In 1979, she and Arnet Cole married and moved to Jackson, Mich. Jean retired from the state of Michigan service around that time.
Vergene is survived by her children, Kayleen Cagle, Richard Smith, Kathy Smith, Judson Cole and Fred Cole; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnet; five brothers; and one sister.
Funeral services for Veregene will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at the Desnoyer Funeral Home, 204 N. Blackstone, Jackson, with the Rev. Susan E. Vandercook officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Instead of sending flowers, contributions to the would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Jan. 24, 2020