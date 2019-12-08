Home

Vern Kenneth Sharp


1941 - 2019
Vern Kenneth Sharp Obituary
ADRIAN - Vern Kenneth Sharp, age 78, of Adrian, Mich., passed away Dec. 6, 2019, at Lynwood Manor.

He was born Jan. 28, 1941, in Addison, Mich., the son of Harold K. and Vera M. (Patterson) Sharp.

At the age of 19, Vern served two years in the U.S. Army, both in the states and abroad in Germany as a track vehicle mechanic. After his military service, Vern returned to Lenawee County where he worked as an automotive mechanic, both self-employed and at various auto shops. Vern eventually retired from Hill's Automotive at the young age of 74.

He was a car enthusiast which included drag racing at Milan Dragway and attending various car shows. Vern was member of the Adrian Street Cruisers. He was an avid deer hunter and also hunted for bears in Canada with his son.

Vern is survived by his children, Laurie (David) Shepard, Dale (Laura) Sharp and Ann Cox; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Floyd Sharp, Jack Steele, Alice Andries and Lawrence Steele; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Sharp; mother, Vera Steele; two brothers, Richard Steele and Fred Steele; son, Joseph Sharp and daughter, Julie Zettel.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, Mich. Burial will follow in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park with military honors performed by the Tecumseh and Tecumseh American Legion Honor Guard Team. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, and also on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, Mich.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Elara Caring Hospice. www.PurseFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
