ADRIAN - Vernon R. Pratt, age 96, of Adrian passed away on Jan. 29, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 9, 1923, in Dover Township, Lenawee County, to Raymond and Ida (Ladd) Pratt. He married Alice L. McWilliams on Sept. 3, 1954, in Adrian. Vernon lived in Lenawee County all his life, mostly in the Adrian and Onsted areas. He was a farmer most of his life and retired from Tecumseh Products.
He was preceded in death by his wife Alice; parents; and one sister, Kathryn.
Cremation will take place and there will be no memorial service per Vernon's request. Burial of Vernon's ashes will be in Maple Shade Cemetery, Onsted.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020