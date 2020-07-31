HENDERSON, Nevada - Vicki Ann Ecker, age 74, of Henderson, Nev., died Friday, June 26, 2020.
Vicki was born in Adrian on Aug. 23,1945. She was the daughter of the late Donald and Viola "June" (Heabler) Eisch. She lived her early life in Michigan and graduated from Adrian High School in 1963 and the University of Michigan in 1967.
Before moving to Las Vegas, she lived with her former husband, Howard Ecker, in New York City where she worked at Columbia Medical Center. After moving to Las Vegas, she worked in various positions in chemistry and quality assurance at Stauffer, the USEPA, Lockheed Martin and APTIM before retiring in 2014.
During her off time she traveled extensively to countries in the continents of Europe, Central America, Asia/Southeast Asia, Africa and Australia.
She will be deeply missed by her cousin, Brenda (Larry) Chrisman of Brighton, Colo., her dearest friends Sherrell Paulson, Ingrid and Leon Sankey, Lynne Bloomquist, Barbara Hamrick, Judie Richards, Darby Porter, Erin Aguirre, Marianne Reeves, Val Luiz, her faithful friend, David Youngman and her friends of over 40 years, Paul and Thalia Wilcox.
A memorial service was held on Wednesday, July 15 at the Palm Eastern Mortuary & Cemetery in Las Vegas, Nev., which is where she has been laid to rest alongside her loving parents.
More wonderful photos of Vicki, and condolences can be left at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/las-vegas-nv/vicki-ecker-9238537.