Victor Edward Shandley
1936 - 2020
QUINCY - Victor Edward Shandley, age 84, of Quincy, formerly of Tecumseh, passed away Sept. 16, 2020, at Quincy Cottage.

He was born June 1, 1936, in Tecumseh, the son of Edward and Wilma (Dibble) Shandley. Victor worked at A&P in Adrian when he was younger and then went on to retire from the Ford Motor Company in Saline. Victor had many interests including softball, fishing, Native American artifacts, eating out and watching TV, often purchasing infomercial items. Carving wooden canes was something he loved to do and show off.

His farm on Slee Road allowed him to farm, hunt and raise Christmas trees.

Never married, Vic was generous to family and friends.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Kristine (David) Cook of Coldwater, Scott (Patricia) Lennard of Montana, Pamela (Stephen) Ruhl of Cement City, Julie Wetherby of Jackson and Todd (Pamela) Shandley of Adrian; eight great-nieces and -nephews; six great-great-nieces and -nephews; brother-in-law, Thomas Lennard; and sister-in-law, Joanne Shandley.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Norma Lennard, James Shandley and Charles Shandley; and a great-nephew.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, with the Rev. Drew Woods officiating. Burial will follow in Raisin Valley Cemetery.

Visitation will also be on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. Masks are required for everyone attending. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
