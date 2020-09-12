1/1
Victor G. "Vic" Demey
BLISSFIELD - Victor "Vic" G. Demey, age 92, of Blissfield died on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Elsie; children, Linda Snyder, Larry Demey, David Demey, Cheryl Tucker, Patti Rahman and Lisa (Randy) Harvey; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends for visitation at the Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel, in Blissfield on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 13, 2020, beginning at 1 p.m. and concluding with a Rosary at 5:30 p.m. A Scripture Service will take place on Monday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m at the funeral home with the Rev. Jeffrey Poll presiding.

Rite of committal will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery in Blissfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice or the Light of Christ Parish.

Following the governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of 5 years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.

Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
