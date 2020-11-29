ADRIAN - Vincent Edward Lysaght, Jr., 80, passed away on Thursday, November 26, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Indiana.
Vince was born on July 30, 1940 in Port Chester, New York, to the late Vincent Edward and Helen Dorothy (Regan) Lysaght and spent his childhood in New Rochelle, New York. He and his late brother, Michael, only 18 months apart, were together known for their bright minds, prowess as altar boys and occasional mischief at Holy Family Grammar School. In typical older sibling fashion and foreshadowing of his devotion to education, Vince became a teacher for his younger sister, Mary Helen, helping her learn to swim, drive, change a tire and so much more.
Vince graduated from Iona Preparatory School in 1958. He followed his father's legacy and attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he participated in the ROTC program, served as president of the Newman Club, and received a Bachelor of Science in metallurgy in 1962. He continued at MIT for graduate school, earning a Master of Science in metallurgy and a Master of Science in industrial management in 1964.
After graduation, Vince served his country in the U.S. Army for two years, achieving the rank of Captain before being honorably discharged. While stationed at Fort Ord in California, he was set up on a blind date with the love of his life, Mary Ann (Conn). They married on June 17, 1967, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and then settled in Adrian, Michigan, for Vince's first job at American Chain & Cable Company. During the decade of their marriage before having children, Vince obtained a pilot's license and he loved to tell tales of flying around the country with Mary Ann as his co-pilot.
Vince and Mary Ann were blessed with two daughters, Susan (Hurley) and Karen (Kennedy), and he would tell you that his proudest accomplishment was raising these girls. He instilled in them a deep commitment to education, the value of community service, the power of saying thank you and a love of Saturday morning donuts. He modeled for them a dedication to family and adventure with their annual Amtrak trips to the East Coast and tightly packed itineraries to ensure they visited all 48 contiguous states in their motorhome. His love and pride only grew with his sons-in-law and grandchildren. Grampa loved taking the grandkids on their first Amtrak adventures and on trips around the block on the riding lawn mower.
Vince additionally worked in manufacturing leadership positions at Buckeye Products, Orbital Engine Company, and RIMA Manufacturing. Later in life, he served as a substitute teacher in Lenawee County for nearly 15 years. Ever committed to education, Vince served as an MIT educational counselor for nearly 40 years, interviewing prospective MIT students, and chairing his region for most of those years. In 2008, MIT awarded him the George B. Morgan '20 Award in recognition of sustained excellence in all aspects of Educational Council Activity.
Beyond family and work, Vince was incredibly involved in the Adrian community. He held long tenures as chairman of the Adrian City Planning Commission and president of the Adrian Public Schools Board of Education. Vince volunteered as a light operator at the Croswell Opera House and later served as treasurer of the Croswell Opera House Board of Directors. Always proud of his Irish heritage and dual citizenship, Vince was the founding treasurer of the Ancient Order of Hibernians St. Patrick's Division in Adrian, treasurer for the AOH Michigan State Board, chairman of the University of Notre Dame Hibernian Fund and a lifetime member of the AOH. In 2019, he was honored at the AOH Michigan State Convention with the Patrick J. Killeen Biennial Memorial Award for outstanding contributions to the AOH. In more recent years, Vince served as vice-chairman of the Lenawee County 911 Committee and as a volunteer driver for the V.A. Hospital in Ann Arbor. Vince and Mary Ann were active parishioners at St. Mary of Good Counsel Catholic Church for the 53 years they lived in Adrian, with Vince serving stints on the finance committee.
To know Vince was also to know of his passion for local high school football and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He served as a high school football official throughout the state for 30 years as crew chief. As his refereeing career was winding down, Vince discovered new life as an usher in the University of Notre Dame football stadium and for other events on campus over a 20-year period.
Earlier this year, Vince and Mary Ann relocated to Holy Cross Village in Notre Dame, Indiana, to be nearer to family. Throughout multiple health challenges this past year, Vince remained positive and determined as always.
Vince leaves behind many who love him, including his loving wife of 53 years Mary Ann; daughters Susan Hurley (Patrick) and Karen Kennedy (Sean); grandchildren Cormac Kennedy, Delia Kennedy, Clare Kennedy, Seamus Hurley and Kate Hurley; sister Mary Helen Cathles (Larry); sisters-in-law Carmen Lysaght and Barbara Lipe; two nephews and three nieces and their families; and a host of friends, neighbors, and colleagues. In addition to his parents and brother Michael Lysaght, he was preceded in death by his parents-in-law Walter and Dorothy (Blodgett) Conn, and brother-in-law Bill Lipe.
While we so wish we could all gather in person to celebrate Vince, due to the ongoing pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial for immediate family will be held at Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus, followed by private interment in Saint Mary's Cemetery in Adrian, Michigan. A link to view the Funeral Mass will be provided on the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home website by December 12, 2020. Those interested in sharing stories or memories of Vince with his family are encouraged to email them to VinceLysaghtMemories@gmail.com
.
In lieu of flowers, and to honor Vince's lifelong commitment to education and the arts in Lenawee County, memorial contributions may be made to the newly created Vincent E. Lysaght, Jr. Memorial Scholarship fund to support local, graduating students as they begin their college career through the Lenawee County Education Foundation, 4107 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, Michigan, 49221 or to the Croswell Opera House, 139 E. Maumee Street, Adrian, Michigan, 49221.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.