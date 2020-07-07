1/1
Virginia Alice McKown
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WEST BLOOMFIELD - On Saturday, July 4, 2020, Virginia Alice McKown, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at the age of 80.
Virginia was born on Dec. 29, 1939. She grew up on a small dairy farm and graduated from Adrian Catholic Central in 1958. Her first job was gliding around on roller skates, delivering A&W root beers. On Oct. 10, 1959, she married David McKown, and together they raised two daughters, Victoria and Kimberly, and three sons, Larry, Kenneth and Daniel. She lived in Clayton and helped manage the family farm. Later, she worked at Community Mental Health in Adrian.
Virginia loved big gatherings with family and friends. She also loved long Sunday drives with her husband and relished the chance to eat out at a restaurant as a respite from cooking for her large family. She volunteered as a 4-H leader and also enjoyed being active with square dancing. In later years, she loved hosting slumber parties for her grandkids and having sleep overs herself at her children's homes.
Virginia was preceded in death by her father and mother, Norbert and Celia; her siblings, Lawrence, Margorie, Phil and Frank; and her husband, David. She is survived by her sisters, Caroline and Elaine; her five children, Victoria (Mathew), Larry (Jackie), Kenneth, Daniel and Kimberly (Stefan); her 10 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for immediate family will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Lenawee. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved