WEST BLOOMFIELD - On Saturday, July 4, 2020, Virginia Alice McKown, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at the age of 80.

Virginia was born on Dec. 29, 1939. She grew up on a small dairy farm and graduated from Adrian Catholic Central in 1958. Her first job was gliding around on roller skates, delivering A&W root beers. On Oct. 10, 1959, she married David McKown, and together they raised two daughters, Victoria and Kimberly, and three sons, Larry, Kenneth and Daniel. She lived in Clayton and helped manage the family farm. Later, she worked at Community Mental Health in Adrian.

Virginia loved big gatherings with family and friends. She also loved long Sunday drives with her husband and relished the chance to eat out at a restaurant as a respite from cooking for her large family. She volunteered as a 4-H leader and also enjoyed being active with square dancing. In later years, she loved hosting slumber parties for her grandkids and having sleep overs herself at her children's homes.

Virginia was preceded in death by her father and mother, Norbert and Celia; her siblings, Lawrence, Margorie, Phil and Frank; and her husband, David. She is survived by her sisters, Caroline and Elaine; her five children, Victoria (Mathew), Larry (Jackie), Kenneth, Daniel and Kimberly (Stefan); her 10 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service for immediate family will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Lenawee. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

