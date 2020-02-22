Home

Services
Jeter Memorial Funeral Home
8436 W Chicago
Detroit, MI 48204
(313) 834-6100
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Jeter Memorial Funeral Home
8436 W Chicago
Detroit, MI 48204
View Map

Virginia L. "Ginger" Bennett


1946 - 2020
Virginia L. "Ginger" Bennett Obituary
DETROIT - Virginia (Ginger) L. Bennett of Detroit and formerly of Ann Arbor passed away on Feb. 1, 2020.

One of 10 children, she was born on Nov. 25, 1946, in Monroe, Mich., to Leslie and Dorothy (Edwards) Welch, who proceeded her in death. Virginia is survived by her children, Jaqueline and Scott Jewell; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Shaun) Skeen and Markus Jewell; and great-grandson, Shaun Skeen II.

Virginia retired from the University of Michigan and later retired from the ABN Amro Mortgage Group. In November 1975, the Medical Center Commission for Women (MCCW) selected Virginia as "Woman of the Year … first ever," where she accepted the honor at a special luncheon.

She was a loving, caring and giving person who helped so many during her lifetime, and upon her death she was a "Gift of Life" donor. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, especially her older sister, Tricia Thorson of Tecumseh.

A memorial service will be held at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home in Detroit on Feb. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
