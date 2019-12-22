|
ADRIAN - Virginia M. Ryan, age 94, of Adrian died peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at her home.
She was born May 27, 1925, in Rome Township to Wilford V. and Henrietta (Smoke) Bates. On May 27, 1943, she married Robert C. Ryan, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 21, 2008. Virginia was the owner and operator of Ryan's Bakery for 54 years. She was a member of the Jolly 18th Club. Virginia loved spending hours in her bakery. In her spare time, she enjoyed making quilts for family and those in need and working in her flower beds.
Virginia is survived by two sons, Richard (Wonet Kulwicki) Ryan and Roger (Vicki Daniels) Ryan; three daughters, Sylvia (Lloyd) Stoner, Carla (Ward) Allen and Ruth Ann (Dave) Stuphin; 14 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Robert, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, VicLee and Frank Bates; two sisters, Grace Ryan and Joyce Six; and a grandson, Scott Ryan.
Visitation for Virginia will be held on Thursday, Dec. 26, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at noon at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with Fritz Cruz officiating. Please dress casual for the funeral. Burial will be in East Rome Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee and . Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019