TECUMSEH - Virginia Mae MacGeorge, 90, of Tecumseh passed away on November 27, at her residence in Gaslight Village Assisted Living.
She was born August 10, 1930 in Madison Twp., the daughter of the late William Ernie and Adeline P. (Pieplow) Johnson. On November 1, 1947, she married James Robert "Bob" MacGeorge. They shared 61 years before he passed on January 8, 2009.
Virginia was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Britton, and a former member of TOPS and the Red Hat Society. Virginia enjoyed reading, bowling, taking bus trips with Ollie's Group and spending time at their cabin in Baldwin. She was a wonderful homemaker and cook preparing memorable holiday meals. She retired from D&C Stores in Tecumseh.
Virginia is survived by her children, Linda Reeck of Tecumseh, Jerry (Jackie) MacGeorge of Grand Haven and Randall (Marcia) MacGeorge of Grand Rapids; daughter-in-law, Sandee MacGeorge of Baldwin; 8 siblings, Allen Johnson of St. Joseph, Larry (Peggy) Johnson of Hudson, Ken (Joyce) Johnson of Sand Creek, Marlene (Doug) Livingston of Adrian, Eileen Cadoo of Hudson, Karen Arquette of Blissfield, Marilyn Bryant of Morenci and Janet (Gary) Walter of Adrian; 8 grandchildren, Martin Blatchford, Jennifer Osburn, Brian, Jay and Joseph MacGeorge, Erin Shepardson, Christopher and Nicholas MacGeorge; 7 great grandchildren, Alexandria Coles, Mikala, Keegan, Rory and Joshua MacGeorge, Jenna and Cora Blatchford; one great-great grandson, Elias Coles, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband Bob, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert, son-in-law Jack Reeck, 3 siblings, Richard (Ilah) Johnson, Elaine (Bill) Smith and Loren Johnson, and brothers-in-law Delmar Cadoo, Keith Arquette, and George Bryant.
A private graveside service will be held at Brookside Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for Virginia will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, Britton and Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.