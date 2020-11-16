1/1
Virginia Mae Brandeberry
1929 - 2020
WAUSEON, Ohio - Virginia Mae Brandeberry, age 91, of Wauseon and formerly of Morenci, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Fulton Manor Nursing and Rehab Center in Wauseon.

She was born on Jan. 17, 1929, in Chesterfield Township, Ohio, to Roscoe and Ethel (Heller) Bradley. She married Keith Brandeberry on May 13, 1949, in Angola, Ind., and he survives.

In addition to her husband Keith, Virginia is survived by four sons, Gary (Mary), David (Evelyn), Randy (Constance) and Rick (Jill) Brandeberry; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Eric Brandeberry; two daughters-in-law, Paula and Ann Brandeberry; and sisters, Evelyn Brill and Margaret Thrailkill.

Funeral services for Virginia will be private, however, a public burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery, Morenci, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at approximately 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts directed to the Fulton Manor Nursing Home Activities Fund.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
