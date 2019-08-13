|
MANITOU BEACH - Virginia "Ginny" Samantha Cox of Manitou Beach, Mich., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the Provincial House in Adrian.
Ginny was 99 years young and spent most of her life in the Manitou Beach and Onsted areas. She was born on May 13, 1920, to William Henry and Bertha Avis (Robinson) Stovall in Huntland, Tenn. On June 3, 1944, Ginny married Wilbert Cox in Hudson, Mich., and they celebrated over 47 years together before his passing on Jan. 23, 1992.
Survivors include her children, Carol (Fields) St. Laurent, George (Karan) Cox, and Patricia (Michael) Butler; 11 grandchildren; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren. Ginny was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilbert; and her oldest son, Travis Cox of Falkville, Ala.
Funeral services for Ginny will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Wagley Funeral Home with Pastor Matthew SeGraves officiating. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens in Tecumseh. Visitation will take place on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Ginny's honor may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
