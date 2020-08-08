CLINTON - Vivian May (Bratton) Thompson died peacefully in her sleep Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, of natural causes.
She was born Sept., 24, 1934, in Stow, Ohio, the daughter of Elsie May (Hausch) and LaVerne Fred Bratton. Vivian grew up with two older brothers - cherishing them both. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1952 in Cleveland, Ohio.
She met the love of her life, John R. Thompson, on a blind date in 1954, and they shared 61 years together until his death in 2016. She loved her husband with her whole heart, and they were an example of love, respect and commitment.
Vivian worked at the Bell Phone Company, Clinton Public Schools and Court's Village Pharmacy in Clinton and volunteered at the hospitals and other various organizations. She was a faithful and active member of Clinton United Methodist Church and the choir for many years. She loved her family and extended family. She had many friends and always saw the best in people and was accepting and loving. She was a member of the Michigan Eastern Star Chapter 51.
She leaves behind three children, John L. (Royale) Thompson, Christine (Joseph) Driscoll and Wendy Thompson; five grandchildren, Kenneth Erickson, Rachel (James) Raffone, Audrey (Joseph) Banegas, Kyle Thompson and Matthew Thompson; and one great-grandchild, Taryn Erickson.
Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Thompson; parents, LaVerne Fred Bratton and Elsie May (Hausch) Bratton; and brothers, Wesley Bratton and Leonard Bratton.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Clinton.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Clinton United Methodist Church, 10990 Tecumseh-Clinton Hwy., Clinton, MI 49236.
Arrangements are under the care of the Clinton Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. Condolences may be made to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.