Vivian Rose Dudley

Vivian Rose Dudley Obituary
TECUMSEH - Vivian Rose Dudley, infant daughter of Cory Dudley and Sarah Van Tuyle, passed away on May 17, 2019, at five weeks old, at Mott Children's Hospital.

Visitation for Vivian will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh, with a private service to follow with Pastor Linda Farley officiating.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 21 to May 22, 2019
