ADRIAN - Walter Allen Erni, 85, of Adrian passed away, Nov. 26,.

He was born Oct. 31, 1935, in Detroit the son of Walter and Ruth (Ballman) Erni. He served his country as a Major in the U.S. Air Force.

Walter is survived by his wife, Nancy Erni; his children, Mike Erni and Kathryn Erni; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister.

Due to COVID-19, no public services will be held at this time.

Arrangments are with the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian.

