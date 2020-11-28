1/1
Walter Allen Erni
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADRIAN - Walter Allen Erni, 85, of Adrian passed away, Nov. 26,.
He was born Oct. 31, 1935, in Detroit the son of Walter and Ruth (Ballman) Erni. He served his country as a Major in the U.S. Air Force.
Walter is survived by his wife, Nancy Erni; his children, Mike Erni and Kathryn Erni; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister.
Due to COVID-19, no public services will be held at this time.
Arrangments are with the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved