Walter E. Gehring


1939 - 2019
Walter E. Gehring Obituary
WESTMINSTER, Colo. - On Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, Walter E. Gehring, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at 80 years old.

Walter was born April 9, 1939, in Adrian to Louis Clyde and Ruth Gehring. Walter graduated from Adrian High School, served two years in the Army and then graduated from Michigan State University. On Dec. 27, 1958, he married Madelyn Myers. The couple lived in Lansing for 25 years before moving to Westminster, Colo., raising a daughter, Diane, and a son, Gregory. Walter had a passion for learning, doing woodwork, and spending time with family.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings, Louis Wade Gehring (Cheryl), Wauneta Nichelson and Marie Selders (Vernon); his wife, Madelyn; two children, Gregory (Sandra) and Diane Maxwell (Cathy); grandchildren, Stephanie Jason (Zach), Megan Engbring (Samuel) and Ashley; and great-grandchildren, Harper and Hannah Jason.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, Oct. 19, in Arvada, Colo. The family will be taking his ashes to the mountains at a later date.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
