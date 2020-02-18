|
DEERFIELD - Walter "Wally" E. Witt, age 89 of Deerfield, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at his home.
He was born on May 28, 1930, in Toledo to Walter O. and Hazel (Good) Witt. On June 26, 1954, Wally married his beloved Patricia "Pat" Cote in Adrian and she preceded him in death in 1995. Wally served in the United States Army during the Korean War. After his marriage to Pat, they settled down in Deerfield and together they began to raise a family and founded Witt Farms. Everyone who knew Wally knew that farming and family were held dear to his heart. Wally was a die-hard "Sparty" fan and loved to spar with his family and friends and their rival teams. He always had a twinkle in his eye and a grin on his face.
Surviving are his children, Doug (Karen) Witt of Onsted, Pam Witt of Deerfield, Julie (Kim) Diver of Deerfield, Dean (Cathy) Witt of Tecumseh, Daniel (Jolene) Witt of Deerfield, Brad (Jenni) Witt of Deerfield and Jacquelyn (Anna McIntyre) Witt of Saline; friend and longtime companion of over 20 years, Maria Karmol of Perrysburg, Ohio; a sister, Phyllis Gradomski of Toledo, and 11 grandchildren; Jake Diver, Cote Witt, Kaine (Lauren Miller) Diver, Lucas (Sarah Dainty) Witt, Hannah Witt, Connor Witt, Jared Witt, Josie Witt, Joseph Witt, Sophie Witt and Ella McIntyre. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding Wally in death, in addition to his wife, Pat, were his parents, Walter Witt and Hazel Gray.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Light of Christ Parish, St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Deerfield with a Prayer Vigil being held at 7 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be read on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Light of Christ Parish, St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Deerfield with the Rev. Jack Loughran presiding. Visitation will also take place on Saturday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church in Deerfield. Burial will follow in Deerfield Cemetery, Deerfield.
Condolences to the family can be provided through www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions in Wally's memory may be given to the . Envelopes will be available at the church or at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 19, 2020