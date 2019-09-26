Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Walter-LeRoy Feldkamp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter-LeRoy Feldkamp


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter-LeRoy Feldkamp Obituary
CLINTON - Walter-LeRoy Feldkamp, age 72, of Clinton passed away on Sept. 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital at 1:11 p.m.

He was born Aug. 24, 1947, in Saline to LeRoy and Maxine (Underwood) Feldkamp, On Aug. 31, 1978, in Toledo, Walter-LeRoy married Rita Burnett, and she survives. He was a truck driver for Ford Motor Company, retiring eight years ago. Walter-LeRoy enjoyed farming and studying farming, beekeeping and gardening; being outdoors in nature; and traveling. His family will always remember him as a loving and caring man who was always the first one to help others out.

In addition to his wife, Rita, Walter-LeRoy is survived by his children, Rick (Amy) Morton, Doug (Sherry) Morton and Angela (Greg) Burke; a brother, Lee (Sharron) Feldkamp; two sisters, Jan (Barry) Campbell and Jalene (Kurt) Rende; and grandchildren, Jarrett-Brent, Shane-Jessy Burke, Abigail Morton, Audrey Morton, Connor Morton, and Cade Morton. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.

Visitation for Walter-LeRoy will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh, with Bobby (Brother) Ray officiating. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter-LeRoy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.