CLINTON - Walter-LeRoy Feldkamp, age 72, of Clinton passed away on Sept. 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital at 1:11 p.m.
He was born Aug. 24, 1947, in Saline to LeRoy and Maxine (Underwood) Feldkamp, On Aug. 31, 1978, in Toledo, Walter-LeRoy married Rita Burnett, and she survives. He was a truck driver for Ford Motor Company, retiring eight years ago. Walter-LeRoy enjoyed farming and studying farming, beekeeping and gardening; being outdoors in nature; and traveling. His family will always remember him as a loving and caring man who was always the first one to help others out.
In addition to his wife, Rita, Walter-LeRoy is survived by his children, Rick (Amy) Morton, Doug (Sherry) Morton and Angela (Greg) Burke; a brother, Lee (Sharron) Feldkamp; two sisters, Jan (Barry) Campbell and Jalene (Kurt) Rende; and grandchildren, Jarrett-Brent, Shane-Jessy Burke, Abigail Morton, Audrey Morton, Connor Morton, and Cade Morton. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
Visitation for Walter-LeRoy will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh, with Bobby (Brother) Ray officiating. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019