BLISSFIELD - Warren Lee Cottrill, age 78, of Blissfield died early Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at home with family by his side and joined his Heavenly Father.
Warren was born on Oct. 15, 1941, to James and Goldie Cottrill. He attended Onsted School for most of his education and had many lifelong friends from his time there. His family moved his senior year and Warren graduated from Tecumseh High School.
On Oct. 1, 1966, Warren married Dianne Miller at the Raisin Center Friends Church, in Adrian and they have shared 53 years together.
Warren worked as a grain elevator operator and truck driver for Blissfield Co-op and MAC. Warren demonstrated giving back to his community by being a volunteer firefighter for Blissfield for 18 years and also a licensed EMT. He was a member of the Raisin Center Friends Church in Adrian and taught Sunday school for a few years.
In his spare time, Warren enjoyed fishing, playing cards, listening to his Christian music from the Gaithers and many memorable trips up North to the cottage.
Warren is survived by his wife Dianne; their three wonderful children, Timothy (Kelly), Sarah and Andrew Cottrill; grandchildren, Megan (Nathan) Ashby and Colin Cottrill; great-granddaughter, Sophie Ashby and many special extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, James and Robert Cottrill and Elizabeth Ondrovick.
Funeral services for Warren will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home, in Adrian with the Rev. Eric Love officiating. Burial will follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park. Visitation will take place on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home, in Adrian and again on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m.
Following the Governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of five years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Raisin Center Friends Church in Adrian.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel, Blissfield, with all services taking place at our Adrian location. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wagleyfuneralhomes.com.