HUDSON - Wendy Mae Braun age 51 of Hudson, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 20, 2019.
She was born on Oct. 28, 1967, in Adrian to William and Rose (Spencley) Smith. On Sept. 11, 2003, in Toledo, she married Terry Braun and he survives. Wendy worked for the Mid-Michigan Eye Bank and Tecumseh Products.
In addition to her husband Terry and her parents, she is survived by a son, Ken (Ashley) Sledge; a daughter, Kendra Sledge; a brother, Scott Smith; two sisters, Kim Coudron and Dawn Salazar; grandchildren, Nicholas, Kenny, Dayton, Khloe, Levi, Bella, and a new baby on the way; Terry's children and grandchildren, Zackery and his children, Alysa, Alexis, and Savana, Jacob, and Nichole and her children, Megan, Zoey, and Jak; and two dogs, Apollo and Rylei and a pig, Arlo.
Visitation for Wendy will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Jasper Bible Church. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019