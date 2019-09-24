Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Braun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Mae Braun


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendy Mae Braun Obituary
HUDSON - Wendy Mae Braun age 51 of Hudson, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 20, 2019.

She was born on Oct. 28, 1967, in Adrian to William and Rose (Spencley) Smith. On Sept. 11, 2003, in Toledo, she married Terry Braun and he survives. Wendy worked for the Mid-Michigan Eye Bank and Tecumseh Products.

In addition to her husband Terry and her parents, she is survived by a son, Ken (Ashley) Sledge; a daughter, Kendra Sledge; a brother, Scott Smith; two sisters, Kim Coudron and Dawn Salazar; grandchildren, Nicholas, Kenny, Dayton, Khloe, Levi, Bella, and a new baby on the way; Terry's children and grandchildren, Zackery and his children, Alysa, Alexis, and Savana, Jacob, and Nichole and her children, Megan, Zoey, and Jak; and two dogs, Apollo and Rylei and a pig, Arlo.

Visitation for Wendy will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Jasper Bible Church. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now