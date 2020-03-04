|
|
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Mrs. Wendy Oliver Matthews, 63, of Fayetteville, N.C., passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.
Wendy was born on May 31, 1956, in Adrian to the late Jimmy L. Oliver and Thurlene Bloom Oliver. She was a 1974 graduate of Southview High School. She started working in 1979 and worked for 35-plus years for T&H Brake Service, which changed to Carolina Rim and Wheel, now known as Truck Pro until her sickness in 2015.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, at 6 p.m. at the Jernigan-Warren Chapel. Burial will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Cumberland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday prior to the service.
She is survived by her husband, George R. Matthews; son, Gabriel Ross Matthews; grandsons, Garrett And Graham Matthews; sister, Theresa Rhineheart and husband Todd; nieces, Sarah and Hannah Rhineheart, aunt Tommie Sprague; stepsisters, Terri Hovermale, JoEllen Orris and Susan Cueto.
Funeral Arrangements by the Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301. Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020