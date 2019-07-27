|
ADRIAN - Wendy Sue Rockwell, age 56, of Adrian, Mich., passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at The Oasis Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center with family, friends and the Hospice of Lenawee in Adrian, Mich., by her side.
She was born March 9, 1963, to Harold and Marjorie (Benn) Rockwell. She will be missed by her family, who loved her dearly as a person who loved music, telling jokes, enjoyed friendships, loved God and helping out whenever needed.
She is survived by her brothers, Barry and Bruce (Linda) Rockwell of Jackson, Mich.; several nieces and nephews; her church family at the Turning Point Church; and close friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold, and her mother, Marjorie.
For over 27 years, Wendy lived at the Friendship Apartments in Adrian until July 2018. She then moved to the Tipton Woods Adult Care Home where she resided until June 2019. Because of her serious illness with cancer, she was placed at The Oasis Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center under the care of Hospice of Lenawee until her passing. The staff at Tipton Woods took great care of Wendy as well as the Oasis staff and Hospice of Lenawee.
Wendy graduated from Adrian High School in 1983. Wanting to extend her education, she attended Jackson Community College and received her associate in general studies on Dec. 23, 1996. She volunteered at Bixby Medical Center for over 17 years where she helped with filing in the utilization review department and assisted with medical records, mail delivery and magazine distribution; served meals at Salvation Army and Daily Bread of Lenawee; read to children at the Broad Street Learning Center; and helped staff at the Adrian District Library and Lenawee District Library. Wendy loved belonging to the Cadmus Friendship Club and the close friendships they shared. Wendy became known for her original puppet shows. She researched information at the local libraries, and wrote plays with the information. The puppet shows were another expression of her devotion to God which consisted of holidays, history and family themes. She was a great artist and took pride in making homemade greeting cards that she sent to her friends, family or whoever needed some cheer in their lives.
Wendy received many awards such as the Lenawee County Mental Health DBT Skills Group 1996; 2007 Citizen of the Year Award from the Daily Telegram; Bible 101 Turning Point Church 2011 Spring Connection Group Class; and many other areas of success.
Wendy's life wasn't always perfect. She faced many challenges and obstacles in her lifetime. But in spite of these, Wendy still believed in the love and goodness of others. Her strong faith in God and her commitment to helping others was her refuge in life. Wendy will be remembered for her loving attitude, her infectious smile, a wonderful memory for names and dates, her creativity, and saying hi to anyone passing by her, no matter who they were. Wendy had a great faith in God reciting many verses of the Bible from memory and shared this with her friends. She was instrumental in developing a Bible study at the Friendship Place and also at the Tipton Woods Adult Care Home. Her close friend, Judy Sampson of Blissfield, is thanked for helping Wendy with this endeavor.
Her caregivers, Judith Dennis, Diane Allen, Barbara Sell, Judy Sampson, Nancy Hontz, John French, Dr. Rex Mowat, Heidi Nichols, CNP, Lenawee County Mental Health staff especially Dr. Maureen Noble, Michelle Hillner-Doerfler, BS, and Mary Austin, RN, are thanked for their many hours of dedication.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, MI 49221, with the Rev. Christy Shaw officiating. Visitation will be held before the service starting at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Concord, Mich.
You may send condolences to the family at www.pursefuneralhome.com. Donations can be made to the family, Hospice of Lenawee, Lenawee Community Mental Health Authority or Turning Point Church c/o Wendy Rockwell. Envelopes will be available at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, MI 49221.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 27 to July 28, 2019