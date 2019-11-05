|
|
Wesley Wayne Whiton, age 91 of Adrian, died Nov. 4, 2019, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital.
He was born April 9, 1928, in Adrian to Harley B. and Orpha Marie (Lutton) Whiton. Wesley served in the Navy from 1945 to 1949. He married Donna Jean Neal on Sept. 29, 1949, in Adrian and she survives. Wesley retired from Acco Industries in 1983. He was a member of Cadmus Presbyterian Church. Wesley enjoyed part-time farming, gardening, and golfing.
In addition to his wife Donna, he is survived by one son, Frank Arthur (Barbara Avery-Whiton) Whiton of Lake Orion, Mich.; four daughters, Susan (Vernon) Whiton-Halter of Willow, Ark., Patricia (Tom) Lucas of Adrian, Nancy Wild of Adrian, and Doreen (Randy) Abling of Hudson; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Arthur Nelson Whiton and Harley Whiton and two sisters, Vivian Barricklow and Agnes Wotring.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. AnnMarie Montgomery officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post #97 and V.F.W. Post #1584 Annis-Fint. Cremation will follow the service.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Cadmus Presbyterian Church. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Nov. 6, 2019