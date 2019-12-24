|
|
ONSTED - Willard "Larry" Woods age 71, of Onsted passed away, Dec. 23, 2019.
He was born Sept. 17, 1948, in Franklin Twp., the son of Willard and Audrey (Brown) Woods. Larry work for 21 years at Vicker's of Manchester and then worked 10 years at Material Management Group in Jackson where he retired from. Larry is survived by his children, Jason Woods, Jessica (Mike) Dixon and Jarrod Woods and two granddaughters, Ashley and Alexis.
He was preceded in death by his parents Williard and Audrey Woods. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Burial will follow in Maple Shade Cemetery, Onsted. Visitation will also be on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019