Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for Willard Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willard 'Larry' Woods


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willard 'Larry' Woods Obituary
ONSTED - Willard "Larry" Woods age 71, of Onsted passed away, Dec. 23, 2019.

He was born Sept. 17, 1948, in Franklin Twp., the son of Willard and Audrey (Brown) Woods. Larry work for 21 years at Vicker's of Manchester and then worked 10 years at Material Management Group in Jackson where he retired from. Larry is survived by his children, Jason Woods, Jessica (Mike) Dixon and Jarrod Woods and two granddaughters, Ashley and Alexis.

He was preceded in death by his parents Williard and Audrey Woods. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Burial will follow in Maple Shade Cemetery, Onsted. Visitation will also be on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -