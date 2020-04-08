|
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - William A. Lawler's Heavenly Father has called him home!
William A. Lawler, age 87, from Adrian, died April 7, 2020, at Hospice in Florida where he was living in Port St. Lucie with his daughter, Diane.
He was born Aug. 30, 1932, in Haleyville, Ala., to James A. and Ollie (Robertson) Lawler. He married Marilyn E. Henry on April 17, 1954, in Adrian and she preceded him in death in 2005. William was employed by Ford Motor Co. in Maumee, Ohio until he retired. He was a member of Bethany Assembly of God in Adrian for many years, a member of the NRA and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He has lived in Alabama, Michigan, California, Tennessee, and recently Florida. His greatest joy was his grandchildren.
William is survived by a son, Randall Lawler (Monica) of Phoenix, Az., two daughters, Diane (Robert) Feltman of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., and Sheila (Marco) Wheaton of Adrian; a brother, Donald Lawler of Bear Creek, Ala.; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; his ex-wife Lauretta Niles and many nieces and nephews. William was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, his parents, two brothers, four brothers-in-law, and four sisters-in-law.
He was a friend to all. His storytelling and laughter was enjoyed by many.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home in Adrian. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park in Adrian.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020