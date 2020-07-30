1/
William A. Lawler
PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida - William A. Lawler's Heavenly Father has called him home!
Visitation for William will be held on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. A memorial service will be held on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Ron Sparks officiating. Burial will follow in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park in Adrian.
Condolences may be given to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Anderson-Marry Funeral Home
AUG
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Anderson-Marry Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
